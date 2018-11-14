Amity sweeps Westhill to reach LL volleyball final

FAIRFIELD — There are nights when your best efforts aren’t enough for victory.

The Westhill High School girls volleyball team played well Wednesday night. However, Amity High School was superb. And superb is what works in the Class LL state semifinals.

No. 10 seed Amity posted a 3-0 (26-24, 25-23, 25-20) triumph over No. 3 seed Westhill Wednesday night at the Fairfield Warde High School gym.

The victory means Amity (19-6 overall) will return to the Class LL volleyball final for the second straight year. The Spartans will faceNo. 12 seed Darien in Saturday’s 10 a.m. final at East Haven High School.

