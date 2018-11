NEW HAVEN — With sophomore Meghan Lynch breaking records and Greenwich showcasing its superior depth, the Class LL girls swimming title was once again in the Cards.

Adding to their expansive collection, the Cardinals kept their long-standing hold on the Class LL championship plaque.

Behind numerous standout swims, Greenwich won the CIAC Class LL title for the ninth straight season, totaling a team score of 745 points at Southern Connecticut State University.

