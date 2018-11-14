Westhill’s Season Ends With Loss To Amity In Class LL Semifinals

FAIRFIELD — A transformative season for the Westhill volleyball team came to an abrupt halt tonight, one match shy of a trip to the Class LL finals.

After losing a close opening set and a big lead in the second, the third-seeded Vikings were swept by No. 10 Amity, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20, in the semifinal round.

“I told them we needed to win the first or second set,” Westhill coach Marianna Linnehan said. “I just think we weren’t playing aggressive. We needed to swing a lot more. Like we normally do.”

