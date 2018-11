Abby Harbinson and the Amity Spartans had been here before: In the 2017 state finals, but unable to take that final step to the crown.

That’s part of what makes winning it all this year feel so good.

After falling one win short last year, Amity is now state champion after defeating Darien 3-1 in the CIAC Class LL girls volleyball final Saturday morning at East Haven High School.

