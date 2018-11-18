Staples tops Cheshire for CIAC Class L field hockey state title

WETHERSFIELD — One of the strengths of the Cheshire field hockey team this season was its stifling defense. The Rams entered the CIAC Class L championship game against Staples with 19 shutouts.

Cheshire coach Eileen Wildermann had her team focused on playing a defensive game and it worked in a scoreless first half as the Rams denied the Wreckers on 11 penalty corners. But Staples continued to dominate possession in the second half, the penalty corners kept coming and the pressure proved to be too much. Kyle Kirby scored twice off penalty corners from the top of the circle to give No. 2 Staples a 2-0 win over No. 1 Cheshire and its third straight Class L title.

