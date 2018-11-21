Stamford wins city championship over Westhill

STAMFORD—Stamford football coach Jamar Greene looked into senior running back Lenny Garcia’s eyes at halftime and knew his workhorse could carry the Black Knights home.

Garcia had already scored with 30 seconds left in the half and he carried that momentum throughout the second half, finding space to run behind his line, breaking down the Westhill defense and putting away a 19-0 win for Stamford over rival Westhill.

With the win, Stamford claimed both the Frank Robotti Trophy as city public school champions and the Paul Kuczo Trophy as overall city champions for the second-straight season.

“It feels good. We played hard and fought throughout the season even though we didn’t win many games. We threw that all out tonight and played a great game,” Garcia said. “The last couple of drives I was just thinking about Terry (Forrester) and I told my teammates to come out and play for him. The turkey is going to taste better tomorrow.”

