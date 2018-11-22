Howell’s 3 TDs lead Ludlowe past Warde, best record in 40 years

FAIRFIELD — It seemed fitting Fairfield Ludlowe’s last game of the season would come down to the wire.

Trailing by five with 4:29 remaining in the game, the Falcons went on a final touchdown drive, capped by a James Bourque 29-yard run with 2:43 left to carry Ludlowe to a thrilling and hard-fought 34-33 FCIAC victory over cross-town rival Fairfield Warde on Wednesday in front of a packed house at Tetreau-Davis Field.

“I’m tremendously proud,” said Ludlowe head coach Mitch Ross, who guided the Falcons to their best record at 7-3 in 40 years. “This is my most rewarding season. From two wins in three years to 7-3, we’re up there near the top of the league.”

Click here for more