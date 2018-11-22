Ridgefield holds Danbury off on final play of game

DANBURY — After an evening of wind and snow and turnovers and short fields and momentum swings, of course the Ridgefield at Danbury game would come down to one final play.

With 49 seconds left, Danbury had a fourth-and-3 situation on the Ridgefield 4-yard line.

A touchdown and either a tying extra point or two-point conversion for victory was within Danbury’s sight.

However, Ridgefield’s defense knocked down a pass in the end zone and the Tigers secured a 19-12 season-closing Thanksgiving Eve triumph.

Click here for more