Boys Ice Hockey: Greenwich shuts out Trinity Catholic

GREENWICH — Trinity Catholic goalie Jeff Reda kept his team in Monday’s hockey game against Greenwich for as long as he could, making 25 saves in the second period alone, as the Cardinals peppered him with shot, after shot.

Yet the Cardinals were relentless at getting the puck to the net and eventually their shots found their mark.

Senior forwards Julian Ribushofski and Matt Davey registered two goals and two assists apiece and junior goalie Connor Brust earned his first career shutout for Greenwich in its 7-0 victory over Trinity Catholic at Dorothy Hamill Skating Rink.

