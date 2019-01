DARIEN — It’s a thrill a minute whenever the New Canaan and Darien boys ice hockey teams clash. Just ask Darien senior Blake Swiggett, who made the most of his first game against the rival Rams.

Swiggett took a pass from junior Bennett McDermott and scored low inside the right pipe with 1:15 remaining in overtime as the second-ranked Blue Wave edged No. 7 New Canaan, 4-3, before a raucous crowd at the Darien Ice House on Wednesday.

Click here for more