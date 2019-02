NORWALK – With its second miraculous finish in less than a month, you have to start thinking there’s something special about this year’s New Canaan Rams basketball team.

With the Rams trailing Brien McMahon by one with 7.2 seconds to play, New Canaan junior Alex Gibbens intercepted an inbounds pass at half-court, dribbled twice, squared up and drilled a 27-foot desperation three-point shot that gave the Rams a dramatic, improbable 51-49 win over the Senators Friday in Norwalk.

