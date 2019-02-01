44-point performance puts Darien’s Will Rolapp in elite company

Will Rolapp has been one of the top shooters for the Darien boys basketball team during the past two years. On Thursday night in Fairfield, he took his game to an elite level.

Rolapp racked up a career-best 44 points, also the high mark for the FCIAC this winter, while leading the Blue Wave to a 74-71 double overtime victory against the Ludlowe Falcons. The senior guard nailed seven 3-pointers and went 7-for-8 on free throws.

“I just felt like I couldn’t miss,” Rolapp said. “Everything was falling from downtown especially. I had a lot of threes, I don’t even know how many. It was one of those nights. I couldn’t miss.”

