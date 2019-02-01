Boys Basketball: St. Pierre, Ridgefield plow past Wilton

With their team ahead by 21 points in the fourth quarter, Ridgefield fans had a question for their Wilton counterparts in the bleachers across the court.

“Why so quiet?” chanted the Ridgefield student section several times in unison.

Fittingly, the Wilton fans had no response — by that point it was clear their team had no answers for how to contain James St. Pierre and the Ridgefield offense.

Despite being double-teamed whenever he got the ball, St. Pierre scored 23 points to lead the Tigers past Wilton, 62-44, on Friday afternoon at a packed Ridgefield High gym.

