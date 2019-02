NEW HAVEN — The league standard in track and field has long been on Clapboard Ridge, and Thursday’s FCIAC championships didn’t change that a bit.

And even by their own lofty standards, the Hatters outperformed.

The Hatters dominated en route to their sixth straight FCIAC indoor title at the Floyd Little Athletic Center, scoring 111 points to leave no doubt who the top team in the league was. Staples was second (55), McMahon was third (48) and Ludlowe was fourth (42).

Click here for more