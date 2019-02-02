2019 FCIAC Cheerleading Championship results

The 2019 All-FCIAC cheerleading first team. — Contributed photo

Danbury is the 2019 FCIAC Grand Champion

Team results (All Girls): 1 Danbury 88.1; 2 Staples 87.8; 3 St. Joseph 85.1; 4 McMahon 79.4; 5 Warde 77.4; 6 Ridgefield 75.2; 7 Stamford 71.6; 8 Wilton 57.4; 9 Westhill 55.6; 10 Trumbull 54.6; 11 Darien 36.6

Team results (Co-ed): 1 Ludlowe 82.0; 2 Greenwich 81.5; 3 Norwalk 69.7

All-FCIAC First Team

Avery Marquis, Danbury

Maddie Crouch, Staples

Ryleigh McCarthy, Greenwich

Samantha Tait, Wilton

Dwan Boursiquot, Westhill

Isabella Lussi, Ridgefield

Esneicy Almonte, Brien McMahon

Ajanel Sajous, Brien McMahon

Caroline Placey, Ludlowe

Lily Tucker, Staples

Anna Elzanaty, Warde

Giana Minerly, St. Joseph

Angelina McHugh, Stamford

Jenna D’Amico, St. Joseph

Gabriela Gonzalez, Stamford

Aianna Smith, Danbury

Nicole Cianflone, Danbury

Alex Kral, Greenwich

Cassandra Lebi, Ridgefield

Molly Butler, St. Joseph

