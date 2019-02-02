2019 FCIAC Cheerleading Championship results

Danbury is the 2019 FCIAC Grand Champion
Team results (All Girls): 1 Danbury 88.1; 2 Staples 87.8; 3 St. Joseph 85.1; 4 McMahon 79.4; 5 Warde 77.4; 6 Ridgefield 75.2; 7 Stamford 71.6; 8 Wilton 57.4; 9 Westhill 55.6; 10 Trumbull 54.6; 11 Darien 36.6
Team results (Co-ed): 1 Ludlowe 82.0; 2 Greenwich 81.5; 3 Norwalk 69.7
All-FCIAC First Team
Avery Marquis, Danbury
Maddie Crouch, Staples
Ryleigh McCarthy, Greenwich
Samantha Tait, Wilton
Dwan Boursiquot, Westhill
Isabella Lussi, Ridgefield
Esneicy Almonte, Brien McMahon
Ajanel Sajous, Brien McMahon
Caroline Placey, Ludlowe
Lily Tucker, Staples
Anna Elzanaty, Warde
Giana Minerly, St. Joseph
Angelina McHugh, Stamford
Jenna D’Amico, St. Joseph
Gabriela Gonzalez, Stamford
Aianna Smith, Danbury
Nicole Cianflone, Danbury
Alex Kral, Greenwich
Cassandra Lebi, Ridgefield
Molly Butler, St. Joseph