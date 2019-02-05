Gallimore, No. 4 Bassick pull away from No. 8 Danbury

DANBURY — All of Bassick’s defensive dominance across 16 games this season was summed up within seconds Monday night at Danbury.

Senior Kevin Crawford made up ground to chase down a seemingly lost cause on a potential uncontested layup for the Hatters. But nothing went uncontested Monday as he leapt sky high to swat away two points with a sensational block.

Crawford’s dunk soon after was icing on the cake as No. 4 Bassick pulled away from No. 9 Danbury 63-52 in a non-league matchup between two of the top programs in the state.

