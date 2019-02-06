Boys Basketball – Warde 73, Trumbull 70

Trumbull 12 14 26 18 – 70

Warde 10 25 19 19 – 73

Trumbull: Mileeq Green 2 1-1 5, Chris Brown 1 0-3 2, Isaiah Johnson 0 0-0 0, JP Fromageot 1 0-0 2, Jack Therriault 4 1-2 10, Timmond Williams 10 7-10 28, Evan Gutkowski 7 1-2 15, Quentar Taylor 3 0-0 8. Totals 28 10-18 70.

Warde: Jeff Seganos 0 0-0 0, Joey Gulbin 0 2-2 2, Matt Becker 7 4-5 19, Brendan McMahon 7 0-1 17, Matt Houghton 7 9-10 28, Ben Steele 1 0-0 2, Eli Feay 1 0-0 2, Dennis Parker 1 0-0 2, Jack McKenna 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 15-18 73.

3-pointers: Trumbull – Taylor 2, Therriault, Williams; Warde – Houghton 6, McMahon 3, Becker.

Highlights: Trumbull – Green had six rebounds and five assists; Williams had 16 rebounds;Taylor had five assists; Warde – Gulbin had nine rebounds; McKenna had eight rebounds