The New Canaan girls ice hockey team is just two weeks away from postseason play and, in a possible playoff preview, delivered a 4-0 win over the Fairfield co-op Wednesday night at the Wonderland of Ice.

Senior co-captain Jess Eccleston scored twice in the final two minutes of the first period and Quincy Connell and Kaleigh Harden scored in the second frame — Connell short-handed and Harden on a power play. Anika Curri dished out three assists to help spark the offense.

