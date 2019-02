NEW CANAAN — Emotions run the full gamut every season at the Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament.

From Staples’ Jacob Rizy raising his arms to the air after dramatically turning and pinning his opponent for a heavyweight title; to Trumbull’s Joseph Palmieri finally defeating a rival on a championship stage; and even to Danbury’s Ryan Jack stoically going about his business and claiming a third straight conference title — the FCIAC finals had it all.

