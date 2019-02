Matt Becker dribbled as fast as he could down the left side of the court, switched directions, threw a floater up in the lane over a defender with his right hand, then hoped for the best.

He and Warde’s hopes came true.

Becker’s shot hit the back of the rim and went through the hoop just as the buzzer sounded, ending Monday’s night’s marathon matchup between FCIAC basketball foes Fairfield Warde and Greenwich.

