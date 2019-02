Beaten at the buzzer last week, the Greenwich High School boys basketball team experienced its own winning moment as time expired on Monday.

And the Cardinals can thank Chris Genaro for that.

With Greenwich trailing Trinity Catholic by two points in the final seconds, Genaro made a 3-pointer from the right corner just before the buzzer sounded, lifting the Cardinals to a 55-54 comeback win in an FCIAC matchup held in Stamford.

Click here for more