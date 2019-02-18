Boys Hockey: Pfeifle, No. 2 Darien stay hot, avenge loss to rival Greenwich

GREENWICH — Since losing to Greenwich on Dec. 29, the losses have been very few and far between for the Darien boys hockey team, in fact, the Blue Wave entered Monday night’s showdown against the Cardinals on a 10-game winning streak.

Scoring two goals apiece in the second and third period, the Blue Wave continued to ride their month-long success streak.

Senior forward Hudson Pokorny and junior forward Bennett McDermott registered one goal and one assist apiece for Darien in its 4-2 victory over FCIAC rival Greenwich in a physical matchup at Dorothy Hamill Skating Rink.

Click here for more