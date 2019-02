WESTPORT — In the recent past it was not uncommon to see the New Canaan boys basketball team establish an early lead, only to see it disappear down the stretch and ultimately turn into a loss.

This year, however, it’s been a different story for the Rams.

Monday night at Staples High School, the Rams were up by as many as 15 points in the third quarter before Staples whittled that lead to three with 3:37 left in the game.

