Danbury wins Class LL wrestling title for 19th time in 23 years; Trumbull claims 2nd

TRUMBULL — For the 19th time in the past 23 years, Danbury has been crowned the kings of Class LL wrestling.

Danbury, the state’s top-ranked team, survived a strong challenge from the Trumbull Eagles and claimed the state title during the tournament this weekend at Trumbull High School.

The Hatters had nine wrestlers reach the semifinals and six reach the weight-class finals with three claiming individual championships. For the second consecutive year, they’ll have 11 wrestlers in the 14 weight classes at the State Open, a fact that surprised even their head coach.

