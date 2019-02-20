FCIAC girls ice hockey semifinals postponed to Thursday (updated with times)

Due to today’s weather forecast, the FCIAC girls ice hockey semifinals have been postponed to Thursday, Feb. 21.

The game will be held at the Darien Ice House, with No. 1 New Canaan vs. No. 4 Fairfield at 4 p.m., and No. 2 Darien vs. No. 3 Greenwich at 8 p.m.

The two semifinal games were split because of a previously-scheduled 6 p.m. boys ice hockey game between Darien and Notre Dame-West Haven

The FCIAC girls ice hockey final will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, at the Darien Ice House.

FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Tournament

All games at Darien Ice House

Semifinals – Thurs., Feb. 21

No. 1 New Canaan vs. No. 4 Fairfield, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Darien vs. No. 3 Greenwich, 8 p.m.

Final – Sat., Feb. 23

New Canaan/Fairfield winner vs. Darien/Greenwich winner, 4 p.m.