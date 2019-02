The New Canaan Rams already had a great girls ice hockey program when a flood of talented young players began reaching the high school last year.

They’ve helped take the Rams to an elite level.

New Canaan heads into the postseason with many impressive numbers. The Rams are 17-1-2 and have earned the No. 1 seeds for both the FCIAC and state tournaments. They’ve scored an even 100 goals while allowing just 14 and are outshooting opponents by an average margin of approximately 40-10.

Click here for more