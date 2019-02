DARIEN — It’s always a mystery how players are going to react come playoff time. When you’re talking about freshmen, the pressure can sometimes be a bit much.

The New Canaan girls ice hockey team has nothing to worry about.

Angelica Megdanis, Kaleigh Harden and Jade Lowe, three freshmen, scored during a span of four minutes and 18 seconds late in the first period as the Rams shut out the Fairfield co-op 4-0 in the FCIAC semifinals Thursday at the Darien Ice House.

Click here for more