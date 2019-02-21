Field set for FCIAC boys basketball tournament

The match-ups are set for the 2019 FCIAC boys basketball tournament, which will get underway with four quarterfinal games at Fairfield-Warde High School on Saturday, Feb. 23

The eight tournament berths had been clinched after Monday’s games, but the seeds were still undetermined prior to Thursday’s games.

Trumbull is the No. 1 seed after defeating defending league champion Danbury 58-56 on Thursday. Wilton is No. 2 and Danbury No. 3

FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinals – Saturday, Feb. 23, at Warde HS

No. 3 Danbury vs. No. 6 Stamford, noon

No. 2 Wilton vs. No. 7 Warde, 2 p.m.

No. 4 New Canaan vs. No. 5 Ridgefield, 5 p.m.

No. 1 Trumbull vs. No. 8 St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Semifinals: Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Wilton HS, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Final: Thursday, Feb. 28, at Wilton HS, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Playoff Ticket Information

Tickets are $5.00 for students/seniors and $8.00 for adults.

Tickets may be purchased ahead of time at Eventbrite – click here

There are two separate admissions for the quarterfinals: The Noon and 2 p.m., games, and the 5 and 7 p.m. games.