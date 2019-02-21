Trumbull hangs to beat Danbury, clinches top seed in FCIAC

DANBURY — With all four FCIAC quarterfinals being played at a neutral site, the battle for a top seed and playoff positioning didn’t figure to mean much to teams locked into the postseason ahead of the final regular-season games.

That didn’t stop the top two squads in the conference from putting on a classic that might serve as another finals preview.

In a rematch of last season’s FCIAC championship, Trumbull held on to beat Danbury 58-56. The Eagles locked up the top spot in the league tournament — in front a sold-out Hatters crowd — that will begin Saturday at Warde in Fairfield.

