No. 2 Darien scores four power play goals, tops Notre Dame-West Haven

DARIEN — The Darien Blue Wave players were not happy campers as they skated off the ice following the second period of their game against Notre Dame-West Haven on Thursday. A comfortable 3-0 lead had become a 3-2 edge in the final two minutes, as penalties opened the door for Notre Dame.

Darien, however, was about restart its engines.

Senior CJ Hathaway scored a power play goal 3:02 into the third period and opened the floodgates as the Wave rolled to a 7-3 victory over the Green Knights at the Darien Ice House.

