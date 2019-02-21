Six teams skate into FCIAC boys ice hockey playoffs

The field is set for the 2019 FCIAC boys ice hockey tournament, which will get underway with a pair of games.
Six teams qualified for the tournament with the two two seeds receiving first-round byes.
Unbeaten Ridgefield (20-0), the top-ranked team in the GameTImeCT Boys Ice Hockey Poll, is the No. 1 seed, and Darien (16-4-0) is No. 2.
The final playoff berth was clinched when the Fairfield co-op defeated Wilton on Thursday. Fairfield and Greenwich finished with 6-4-1 league records, and since all the tiebreakers were equal, a coin flip was held, with Fairfield winning. Fairfield is this the No. 5 seed, with Greenwich at No. 6
FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Tournament
Playdowns – Saturday, Feb. 23
No. 6 Greenwich vs. No. 3 New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Fairfield vs. No. 4 Westhill-Stamford at Terry Conners Rink, 8 p.m.
Semifinals – Wednesday, Feb. 27
New Canaan/Greenwich winner vs. No. 2 Darien at Darien Ice House, 4 p.m.
Westhill-Stamford/Fairfield winner vs. No. 1 Ridgefield at Winter Garden, TBA
Final – Saturday, March 2
FCIAC Championship at Dorothy Hamill Rink, Greenwich, 6 p.m.
FCIAC Playoff Ticket Information
Tickets are $5.00 for students/seniors and $8.00 for adults.
Tickets may be purchased ahead of time at Eventbrite – click here