FCIAC Boys Basketball Quarterfinals – Trumbull 87, St. Joseph 72

St. Joseph 17 17 19 19 – 72
Trumbull 28 10 23 26 – 87
St. Joseph: Steve Paolini 9 5-6 25, Dan Tobin 4 1-2 9, Paul Fabbri 4 4-9 14, Brendan Kade 3 2-2 11, Jason James 2 3-6 8, Tommy Shannon 0 0-0 0, Tyler DuBose 1 1-1 3, Glen Manigault 1 0-0 2, Hayden Gourley 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 16-26 72
Trumbull: Mileeq Green 6 0-0 13, Chris Brown 13 1-2 28, Timmond Williams 16 1-3 39, Evan Gutowski 1 0-3 2, Quentar Taylor 0 0-0 0, Lance Walsh 0 0-0 0, Dylan Palinkas 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Johnson 0 0-0 0, JP Fromageot 0 0-0 0, Jack Therriault 0 2-3 2. Totals 37 4-11 87
3-Pointers: SJ-Kade 3, Paolini 2, Fabbri 2, James; T-Williams 6, Green, Brown