Cunningham, Danbury survive Mohardt, Conard in Class LL opener

DANBURY—The collective breath of Danbury’s gym took the biggest exhale of the evening, but not until the final horn sounded after its girls basketball team’s thrilling matchup against Conard.

Chieftains sophomore Azaiyah Felder’s shot from near the foul line — where she hit more than one before to bring her team back into the game — bounced off the rim and into the grateful arms of 6-footer Tanisha Cunningham. Danbury survived and advanced to the second round of the Class LL tournament with a 52-51 win that earns a visit to No. 4 Hamden.

