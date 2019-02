RIDGEFIELD — Call it a portent, an omen, or a harbinger … any of those will suffice.

When Ridgefield’s Nick Cullinan scored just 35 seconds into Wednesday afternoon’s FCIAC boys hockey semifinal, it was a sign for the Westhill/Stamford co-op team. A sign of major trouble ahead.

Unbeaten Ridgefield registered five goals unanswered goals in the first period and three more in the second to overwhelm the fourth-seeded Vikings, 8-1, at the Winter Garden Ice Arena.

Click here for more