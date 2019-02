STAMFORD — The champ is still here. The champ is still here.

Kevin Bradley of the Norwalk-McMahon Co-op enjoyed his reign as FCIAC boys diving champion so much that he felt compelled to keep the title for a second straight year Wednesday night.

Displaying a wide-ranging and high-scoring repetoire, Bradley amassed 562.25 points on his 11 dives to outdistance the field of 23 divers competing at the Westhill High School pool.

