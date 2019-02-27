FCIAC swim finals program, results from the swim trials and diving championships

The start of the 50 freestyle at the 2018 FCIAC boys swimming finals at Greenwich High School. — Dave Stewart photo

The FCIAC boys swim finals will take place at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Greenwich High School pool.

The swim trials took place on Tuesday at GHS, with results of that meet determining the seeds and heats for Thursday’s finals.

On Wednesday, Kevin Bradley of the Norwalk/McMahon co-op team claimed the diving championship, with four New Canaan divers finishing in the top five: James Ragusa, Geirge Moore, Jackson Camporin and Connor Cloud.

Program for the swim finals – Click here

Results from the swim trials – Click here

Results from the diving championships – Click here

