There are 600 tickets available for the FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Final between No. 1 Ridgefield (21-0) and No. 6 Greenwich (11-9-1), which will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, at Dorothy Hamill Rink in Greenwich.

Tickets should be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com. Tickets are $7 for students/seniors and $10 for adults.

Click here for the FCIAC link on eventbrite

Once the 600 tickets are sold, an announcement will be made that the game is sold out.