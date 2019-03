HAMDEN — With Danbury hurting Hamden relentlessly from the outside, coach Amanda Forcucci decided to change things up. Forcucci’s decision to go from a 2-3 zone to man-to-man on defense paid dividends

Holding the Hatters scoreless in the fourth quarter, fourth-seeded Hamden defeated 13th-seeded Danbury 40-29 in the Class LL second round on Friday.

Click here for more