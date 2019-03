TRUMBULL — With her team down seven to No. 3 Trumbull heading into the fourth quarter, No. 19 Stamford coach Diane Burns asked her team if they wanted to give up or battle back?

The Black Knights chose to battle back.

Using a 17-0 run, Stamford came back, going from down seven to up by eight with 3:30 left in the fourth.

Stamford then made its free throws down the stretch, beating Trumbull 47-42 in the Class LL second round.

