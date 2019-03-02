No. 1 New Canaan blanks Suffield to reach CHSGHA state quarterfinals

No matter what the game plan may be for a girls ice hockey team on a given night, there’s one simple fact: As long as you keep the pressure in the other team’s zone, you’re not going to lose many games.

Or, as New Canaan head coach Rich Bulan puts it: “You aren’t going to beat us if we’re down there all night.”

Bulan has plenty be happy about right now, as the Rams continued to play at a high level and rolled to a 3-0 shutout of the Suffield co-op team in the CHSGHA State quarterfinals Saturday night at the Darien Ice House.

