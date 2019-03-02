Danbury wrestling captures second New England title in three seasons

Their dominance stretches farther than the borders that make up this state.

The Danbury wrestling team rolled to a second New England championship in three years with an impressive performance at Providence Career & Technical Academy over the weekend. The Hatters placed four in the top six — the only school to do so — to earn the title with 88.5 points, 17 ahead of second-placed Bishop Hendricken of Rhode Island. Coventry (R.I.) was third, Salem (N.H.) was fourth and Springfield Central (Mass.) finished fifth.

