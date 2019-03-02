Ridgefield powers past Greenwich to win third straight FCIAC tournament title

GREENWICH — Ridgefield is already a tough team to defend at even strength, but when it’s on a power play, watch out.

The Tigers put on a power play execution clinic during Saturday’s FCIAC boys hockey tournament final against Greenwich and in the process kept their streaks of superiority alive.

Scoring five power play goals, top-seeded Ridgefield won the FCIAC tournament title for the third straight season, posting a decisive 8-1 victory over sixth-seeded Greenwich in a physical, hard-hitting, penalty-filled game at Dorothy Hamill Skating Rink.

