Tyler Sung captured a championship, and Justin Mastroianni finished as a runner-up at the 55th annual New England championships at the Providence Career and Technical Academy in Rhode Island this weekend.

Sung, a junior, won 3-2 over Sean Caltagirone of Coventry, R.I., in the 145-pound title bout, finishing his weekend with a perfect 4-0 record. Sung has claimed four championships in as many weeks, as he won FCIAC, Class L, and State Open titles leading up to the New Englands.

Click here for more