DARIEN — The Darien boys ice hockey team had to wait nearly a week to get back on the ice following a heartbreaking double overtime loss to Greenwich in the FCIAC semifinals.

Needless to say, it was an angry group of Blue Wave players.

Darien took out its frustrations on St. Joseph, scoring five goals in the first period, steamrolling to a 10-0 victory in the opening round of the CIAC Div. I tournament Tuesday night at the Darien Ice House.

