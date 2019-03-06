Girls Basketball: Trinity Catholic rolls past Housatonic into Class S semifinals

FALLS VILLAGE — In a Class S quarterfinal matchup in which No. 7 seed Trinity Catholic’s offense, led by 6-foot-1 Iyanna Lops, was expected to have an edge over No. 2 Housatonic, it was the Crusaders’ defense, led by Kyah Nowlin and Caitlyn Scott, that set the tone for a 52-34 Trinity win over the Mountaineers.

“Defense has been our thing all year,” said Crusaders coach Mike Walsh, Trinity Catholic’s legendary boys coach, drafted from his Florida retirement after the girls team lost its coach midseason.

