Xavier holds off Greenwich in Division II, advances to second round for first time in six tries

GREENWICH — Eliminated from the state basketball tournament in the first round the past five seasons, Xavier got past its opening-game obstacle Tuesday night.

And the Falcons used an efficient offensive display to soar into the next round.

Behind impressive shooting from the perimeter and a balanced scoring attack, 19th-seeded Xavier registered a hard-fought 56-48 win over 14th-seeded Greenwich in the first round of the CIAC Division II boys basketball tournament before a big crowd at Greenwich High School.

Click here for more