Behind long-range shooting, Fairfield Prep boys top Trinity Catholic in D1 first round

FAIRFIELD — It would be near-impossible to shoot the ball better from 3-point range than Fairfield Prep did in the first half against Trinity Catholic Tuesday night. The Jesuits went 9-for-13 from beyond the arc and appeared to have one foot in the Division I tournament’s second round.

As smoothly as the shots were flying, Fairfield Prep senior Nick Rothe knew Trinity Catholic wasn’t going to leave Alumni Hall without a fight. More than that, Rothe knew that his team shooting at a nearly 70 percent clip from long range wasn’t sustainable.

