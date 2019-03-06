New Canaan scores twice in 34.3 seconds to beat Greenwich in overtime

DARIEN — Gunnar Granito has delivered an endless parade of highlights for the New Canaan boys ice hockey team during the past four seasons.

But with the seconds ticking away and the Rams trailing the Greenwich Cardinals in a playoff game on Tuesday, the highlights were fading and the emotions were coming to the forefront.

“There were so many emotions and everything you’ve worked for is riding on this moment,” Granito said. “For me, it sort of hit me right at that last second. If it had ended there, that would have been tough.”

Click here for more