FCIAC recognizes its Athletic Trainers

March is National Athletic Trainers Month and the FCIAC would like to recognize our leagues’ hard-working and dedicated Athletic Trainers.

Their commitment to helping keep our athletes safe, prevent and rehabilitate injuries along with helping them stay healthy and active is a vital part to our athletic programs.

Athletic Trainers are health care professionals who are highly educated and dedicated to the job at hand and can be found in all 17 of our schools along with other area high schools, colleges, corporations, professional sports, military, performing arts, hospital and physician offices. They provide compassionate care for all.

The FCIAC would like to salute and thank all of our Athletic Trainers for providing quality health care for our athletes every day.