SHELTON — It’s been awhile since the New Canaan girls ice hockey team has reached the state championship game — six years to be exact. That’s an eternity for a team which used to make the final its personal playground.

Now, the Rams are back.

Freshmen Grace Crowell and Caitlyn Tully scored second-period goals as No. 1 New Canaan rolled to a 3-1 win over the Simsbury Trojans in the CHSGHA state semifinals Wednesday night at The Rinks at Shelton.

